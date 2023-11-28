‘EC firm to hold fair election’

KHULNA, Nov 27: Election Commissioner Brig Gen (Rtd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan on Monday said, "We are cordially trying to hold a participatory, fair and credible election.""The most important thing in a democratic country is the election. Country's people and political parties are keen for holding a free, fair and credible election. And constitutionally, this responsibility is entrusted to the Election Commission (EC)," the Election Commissioner made the remark while exchanging views with government officials at a function held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) ahead of upcoming 12th National Election-2024 as the chief guest.The chief guest said, "Since we took oath, our sole aim has been to gift the nation a fair and an impartial election. It is our sincere endeavour to have a participatory and inclusive election.""All government officials must remember that they are the employees of the republic of Bangladesh. The Commissioner expects everyone to perform their duties impartially, never be biased or influenced by political party leaders," he added. He further said, the members of the law enforcement agencies shall never behave in an overzealous manner, which call into question their impartiality and tarnishes the image of the EC.Media personnel are engaged in collecting election related news following the guidelines by the EC across the country. They are presenting news story in their respective media. So, EC officials should ensure their cooperation, so that newsmen could not face any barrier during collect information in polling centres.Chaired by the Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Helal Mahmud Sharif, Commissioner of KMP Md Mozammel Haque, Khulna Range DIG Md Moinul Haque, high officials of BGB and Coast Guard, Returning and Assistant Returning Officers of Jashore, Satkhira, Narail and Bagerhat, election officials and members of law-enforcement agencies, among others, were present at the meeting.