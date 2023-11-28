7,700 farmers get incentives

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Nov 27: About 7,700 marginal farmers were provided fertiliser and seeds in the district's Gouripur Upazila on Monday.Gouripur Upazila Agriculture Extension Department initiated the distribution programme to increase Boro cultivation and production.Gouripur Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofazzal Hossain Khan and UNO Fauzia Nazneen were present and distributed these incentives.At that time, Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufar Yasmin Jolly, Agriculture Extension Officer Rakibul Hasan, Women Vice-Chairman Salma Akhtar Ruby, Agriculture Committee representative of MP Shafikul Islam Mintu, and Deputy Assistant Officer Shariful Islam were present, among others.