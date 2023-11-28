Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

7,700 farmers get incentives

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Nov 27: About 7,700 marginal farmers were provided fertiliser and seeds in the district's Gouripur Upazila on Monday.

Gouripur Upazila Agriculture Extension Department initiated the distribution programme to increase Boro cultivation and production.

Gouripur Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofazzal Hossain Khan and UNO Fauzia Nazneen were present and distributed these incentives.

At that time, Upazila Agriculture Officer Nilufar Yasmin Jolly, Agriculture Extension Officer Rakibul Hasan, Women Vice-Chairman Salma Akhtar Ruby, Agriculture Committee representative of MP Shafikul Islam Mintu, and Deputy Assistant Officer Shariful Islam were present, among others.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


11 killed, eight injured in road accidents
‘EC firm to hold fair election’
Aman harvesting hampered in Barind region
7,700 farmers get incentives
HSC RESULTS IN UPAZILAS
Sharsha Press Club gets new body
38,000 ha fixed for potato farming in Joypurhat
Blockade blocks tourism business at Kamalganj


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft