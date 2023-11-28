Video
Home Countryside

HSC RESULTS IN UPAZILAS

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

HSC RESULTS IN UPAZILAS

HSC RESULTS IN UPAZILAS

KAMAGANJ
KAMAGANJ, Nov 27: A total of 113 examinees got GPA-5 in the HSC Exam-2023 in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
A total of 2,363 examinees took part in the exam from six colleges. Of them, 1,701 passed. The pass rate is 71.98 per cent.

The GPA-5 securers included 111 from BF Shahin College. This information was confirmed by Kamalganj Upazila Education Officer Samsunnahar Parvin.
A total of 298 examinees appeared in the exam from BF Shahin College at Shamshernagar. Of them, 297 passed. The pass rate is 99.66 per cent.

A total of 950 examinees participated in the exam from Kamalganj Government Public College. Of them, 707 passed while two ones got GPA-5. The pass rate is 74.42 per cent.
 
From Shamshernagar Suja Memorial College, 686 examinees took part in the exam. Of them, 427 passed. The pass rate is 62.24 per cent.

A total of 304 examinees appeared in the exam from Abdul Gafur Chowdhury Women College. Of them, 180 passed. The pass rate is 59.21 per cent.

From Hurunnesa Khatun Chowdhury College 39 examinees participated in the exam. Of them, 32 passed. The pass rate is 82.05 per cent.

From Patanusha School and College, 86 examinees took part in the exam. Of them, 58 passed. The pass rate is 67.44 per cent.

A total of 78 examines from Sofat Ali Senior Fazil Madrasa centre appeared in Dakhil (HSC equivalent) exam. Of them, 76 passed. The pass rate is 97.43 per cent.   

KAPTAI
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Nov 27: Bangladesh Navy School and College has achieved top position again in the HSC Exam-2023 in Kaptai Upazila of the district. The pass rate is 100 per cent.

According to the college sources, a total of 144 examinees took part in the exam, and all passed while 95 got GPA-5.

The GPA-5 included 61 out of total 80 from Science Group, 30 out of total 40 from Business Studies Group, and 4 out of total 24 from Humanity Group.




« PreviousNext »

