Sharsha Press Club gets new body

SHARSHA, JASHORE, Nov 27: A new committee of Sharsha Press Club (SPC) in the district has been formed for the next three years (2024-26).
The 21-member committee was announced in the SPC temporary office in Sharsha Upazila recently. The committee was formed unanimously at a picnic party held on Bahadurpur Meder Math (ground).
New committee members are, among others: President Md Yanur Rahman (Daily Observer), Senior Vice-President Md Hedayet Ullah (Dainik Nawapara), Vice-President Md Azizul Islam, General Secretary (GS) Md Selim Reza, (Bijoy TV), and Assistant GS Md Aktaruzzaman (Dainik Spondon).
