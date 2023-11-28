Video
Home Countryside

Sharsha Press Club gets new body

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

SHARSHA, JASHORE, Nov 27: A new committee of Sharsha Press Club (SPC) in the district has been formed for the next three years (2024-26).

The  21-member committee was announced in the SPC temporary office in Sharsha Upazila recently. The committee was formed unanimously at a picnic party held on Bahadurpur Meder Math (ground).

New committee members are, among others: President Md Yanur Rahman (Daily Observer), Senior Vice-President Md Hedayet Ullah (Dainik Nawapara), Vice-President Md Azizul Islam, General Secretary (GS) Md Selim Reza, (Bijoy TV), and Assistant GS Md Aktaruzzaman (Dainik Spondon).




