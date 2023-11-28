Video
Blockade blocks tourism business at Kamalganj

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Salauddin Suvo

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 27: This full season tourism businesses are suffering in Kamalganj Upazila of the district due to inadequate tourists amid blockade and hartal.

Local sources said, all tourism spots and business centres including hotels and resorts were lively with tourists till middle of the last month. Now dull businesses are reported in over 100 hotels, guest houses, motels, and resorts.

In the beginning of the tourism season, the businesses have been halted. So far the economic damage of daily tourism businesses stands at Tk 1 crore, said Selim Ahmed, proprietor of Grand Selim Resort and Acting President of Sreemangal Tourism Service.

A visit found almost zero tourists in different hotels, restaurants, and resorts in the district.

Main tourism spots in the district are: Lawachhara National Park, Madhabpur Lake, Birshreasta Hamidur Memorial, Monipuri Para, Hum Hum Waterfall, Chhoysiri Dighi, Camelia Lake, Patrakhola Lake, Padmachhara Lake, Bambatul Lake, Horinarayan Dighi, Sreemangal and Kamalganj tea gardens, rubber garden, Badhyabhumi Ekatttar Chattar, Hyel Haor, Baikkya Beel, Hakaluki Haor, and Moon Barrage.

While taking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, tourism traders said, yearly, from September to January, more than 100 hotels, motels, resorts and guest houses would remain booked in advance by 100 per cent.

 The advance booking also began this year, but it came to a halt, they added.

They further said, from October 28, about 95 per cent bookings were cancelled due to the blockade and hartal.

 If the current situation is not normal, a greater collapse is likely in the tourism businesses, they said.

Proprietor of Sreemangal Hotel Paradise Haji Abu Jar Babla said, the political situation has caused a drop of 10 per cent to the usual arrival of tourists.  

"We have been in the face of losses. We don't know how to overcome such losses. We are hiccupping to pay salaries of staffs, bills of electricity, bank loans, and house rents," they added.

"If the businesses go such way, we will have to close our businesses. We want its quick remedy," they demanded.
 
Proprietor of Aranna Bilas Echo Resort at Kamalganj Ehsan Kabir Sabuj said, in the last few years, the tourism businesses suffered irrecoverable losses amid coronavirus pandemic and flood. "This season we were expecting to recoup our losses by a bit.

Now we see no option even to keep our businesses in the running political condition. If the bad time continues, we have to retrench staffs and stop businesses later on."

A trader beside Lawachhara National Park, Mizanur Rahman said, he runs his family by selling green coconuts at the park. But there has been no tourist in recent times, he added.

Cosmetics and tea leaf trader Delwar Hossain said, "The situation is very bad. No tourist came due to blockade and hartal. It has been difficult for us to run our families."

Manager in-Charge of the Lawachhra National Park Shahin Ahmed said, this tourism season daily 500-700 tourists would come to the park before, registering a daily revenue income of Tk 35,000-40,000. Now 80-120 tourists' are coming daily, and the daily revenue stands at Tk 3,000-5,000.    

Lawachhara Range Officer Shahidul Islam said, blockade-hartal is halting thousands of tourists to come; public safe travel is hampered; and the usual revenue earning is affected.

Deputy Inspector of Tourist Police-Moulvibazar Zone Proban Sinha said, "Tourism spots are regularly patrolled by tourist police in the district. The security measure is strengthened. The authorities are becoming active in this regard. We are trying to ensure tourists not to face any problem. It is our target."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalganj Police Station (PS) Sanjoy Chakraborti said, "Compared to other PSs of the country, tourism spots are higher in my PS area. We always serve tourists. We always care about their services, so that they face no problem."

The tourism sector is harmed amid BNP-Jammat blockade and hartal, he added.

The OC further said, this time, thousands of tourists would come in the past, but this season, the coming of tourists is almost zero.

"We want to stop this situation immediately," the OC maintained.



