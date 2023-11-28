Video
COP28 host UAE ready for rising heat risk, says minister

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

DUBAI, Nov 27: The United Arab Emirates is ready for soaring temperatures that are feared to make parts of the Gulf uninhabitable by the end of the century, the oil power's climate change minister told AFP.

Long experience of the harsh desert summers has taught the country to live with temperatures that regularly flirt with 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), she said.

"We've actually been on the journey of adaptation for many years now," Mariam Almheiri, the UAE's minister of climate change and environment, said in an interview ahead of the COP28 United Nations climate talks in Dubai.
 
"When you look at the temperatures now currently in the summer, there are people from around the world that say: 'How do you live in that temperature?'

"But actually we can stay here during the summer and we live fine. We're able to do the activities we want to do. It's just we have already adapted since many, many years."

The UAE's scorching summers, when many flee for cooler climes and the streets empty, look set to worsen due to climate change, various studies show.

The Gulf region's extreme heat and high humidity are a dangerous mix as in such conditions the human body struggles to cool itself by evaporating sweat on the skin.

The combination is measured by a thermometer wrapped in a wet cloth to calculate the "wet bulb temperature" -- the lowest possible through evaporative cooling.

The Gulf is one of the few places to have repeatedly measured wet bulb temperatures above 35C (95F), the threshold of human survivability beyond which heat stress can be fatal within hours, regardless of age, health and fitness.

It is for this reason that experts warn accelerated climate change will make parts of the Gulf region unlivable by the end of this century.

As global temperatures tick higher, with this year on course to be the hottest on record, the UAE is changing its building designs and urban planning to create cooler living environments, even outdoors, Almheiri said.    �AFP



