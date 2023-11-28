Video
Biden to miss COP28 climate summit

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

WASHINGTON, Nov 27: President Joe Biden will miss the latest UN climate summit in Dubai, after two years of attending the talks in hopes of highlighting US leadership, a US official said Sunday.

Some 70,000 people including national leaders and Pope Francis are expected at COP28 as it opens Thursday, in what could be the largest United Nations climate summit ever.

Schedules released by the White House for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris showed neither heading to Dubai this week.    �AFP




