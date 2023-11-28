Video
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:40 AM
Home Foreign News

Accountability court sends Imran on judicial remand in Al Qadir Trust case

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27: An accountability court on Monday turned down the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for an extension of PTI chief Imran Khan's physical remand, and instead sent him on judicial remand in the Al Qadir Trust case.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir issued the directives while conducting the hearing at Adiala Jail.

The development comes a day after a NAB team visited Imran at the jail and interrogated him for a couple of hours in the case.

The case alleges that the ex-premier and his wife, Bushra Bibi, obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd for legalising Rs50 billion that was identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.

Imran was initially arrested in the case earlier this year from the premises of the Islamabad High Court but was later released after the Supreme Court declared the arrest unlawful.

On Nov 14, the PTI chief, who is already imprisoned in Adiala Jail in the cipher case, was again arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He was then handed over to the watchdog on physical remand.

During the hearing today, Imran's wife and legal team appeared before the court. A five-member NAB team was also present on the occasion.

The officials from the accountability watchdog requested an extension for the former premier's physical remand. However, the court rejected the plea and placed the PTI chief on judicial remand.

Later speaking to media, Imran's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa said he had long contended that physical remand was unnecessary in this case.

He accused NAB of being an institution engaged in "political engineering and political vendetta," alleging that the government frequently manipulated it for its own gains.

Quoting Imran, Khosa stated, "The chairman says they [investigators] question him for 10 minutes and then indulge in chit-chatting for three to four hours."

Khosa emphasised Imran's stance that the country would not progress if a "minus one or two" strategy was used to suppress opponents.    �DAWN




