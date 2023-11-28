As clock ticks down, calls mount for Hamas, Israel to extend truce

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES, Nov 27: International pressure mounted on Monday for Hamas and Israel to extend their truce, as the clock ticked on a pause in fighting that has allowed for the release of scores of hostages and prisoners.After US President Joe Biden said the pause should continue to allow humanitarian relief into Gaza and more Israeli hostages to return home to their families, senior European Union and NATO officials added their voices to his call.If no extension is agreed the temporary truce is due to expire at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) on Tuesday, threatening a return to intense fighting after the four-day pause.As part of the truce deal, Hamas has so far released 39 Israeli hostages, including a four-year-old girl orphaned by the group's October 7 attack.Israel has freed 117 Palestinian prisoners in exchange under the terms of the agreement. A further 19 foreign nationals have also been released from Gaza under separate arrangements.Tearful reunions of families and hostages, released in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, have brought the first relief from images of civilian death and suffering in the seven-week war, with hopes high for an extension."That's our goal, to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those in need in Gaza," Biden said Sunday, calling for Hamas to no longer control Gaza but for operations to remove them to be paused for "as long as prisoners keep coming out".The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell echoed this call as the truce entered its final 24 hours, saying: "The pause should be extended to make it sustainable and long lasting while working for a political solution.""Nothing can justify the indiscriminate brutality Hamas unleashed against civilians," he said. "But one horror cannot justify another horror."NATO's secretary general Jens Stoltenberg also weighed in, ahead of a meeting of allied foreign ministers in Brussels."I call for an extension of the pause. This would allow for much needed relief to the people of Gaza and the release of more hostages," he told journalists.Meanwhile, Egyptian, Qatari and US negotiators closed in on an extension of a four-day truce in Gaza that expires on Monday, Egyptian security sources said, amid rising international pressure to roll over a deal which has paused seven weeks of fighting.Palestinian group Hamas is seeking a four-day extension while Israel wants day-by-day extensions, with negotiations continuing over which Palestinian prisoners would be freed, the sources said.An Israeli official earlier reiterated Israel's position that it would agree to an extra day of truce for each additional 10 hostages freed and to release three times the number of Palestinians each time. The number of additional days is capped at five, the official added.A Palestinian official, familiar with the truce talks, said both Hamas and Israel had shown a positive attitude to requests to extend the pause in fighting, but added that "a final decision hasn't yet been reached". �AFP, REUTERS