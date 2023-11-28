Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Man Utd's Garnacho can be 'something special' says Fernandes

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

LONDON, NOV 27: Bruno Fernandes says Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal in Manchester United's victory against Everton proved the Argentine teenager can be "something special".

Garnacho gave a glimpse of his vast potential with a brilliant overhead kick to inspire United's 3-0 win in Sunday's Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Showing outstanding ingenuity and technique to conjure the breath-taking strike, the 19-year-old showed why his United team-mate Fernandes believes he has the ability to become one of the world's best players.

"It's amazing, something out of this world, I think," United captain Fernandes said.

Garnacho marked the goal by copying former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.

Fernandes cautioned that it is too early to suggest Garnacho can emulate Ronaldo's remarkable career, but he expects great things from his young team-mate, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

"Probably he's watching too much Cristiano clips! We all know that he's a big fan. Still a long way for him to be like Cristiano but he's getting his steps," Fernandes said.

"He wants to be something special in the world of football and I think he has the capability to do that, but he has to do more than that goal!"

Garnacho was not the only impressive United teenager in action at Goodison Park, with fellow FA Youth Cup winner Kobbie Mainoo flourishing on his first Premier League start.

The 18-year-old midfielder recently recovered from the injury he sustained during United's pre-season tour and produced a performance that belied his tender years.

"I talk always about Kobbie," Fernandes said. "I think he's a special player too.

"Obviously, people will not talk as much as they will about Garnacho because Garnacho scores goals, does assists and everything. But what he puts on the game, what he gives to the team, it's known to anyone.

"I think he has great players in front of him to learn from because he plays with one of the best in the world like Casemiro.

"That's probably the best capability he has because he wants to learn every time. He's eager to listen to everyone to get better and better."     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Dortmund's Terzic seeking positive spark in crucial Milan clash
Man Utd's Garnacho can be 'something special' says Fernandes
Martinez maintains Inter's Serie A lead at Juve
AFC Cup match moved after Myanmar team denied Australia visas
Newcastle face Champions League reality check
India thrash Australia to go 2-0 up
Stanto prefers long term captaincy
New Zealand prepare for Bangladesh's spin threat


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft