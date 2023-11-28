Martinez maintains Inter's Serie A lead at Juve

MILAN, NOV 27: Lautaro Martinez ensured that Inter Milan kept hold of their two-point lead at the top of Serie A as he struck in Sunday's scrappy 1-1 draw at closest rivals Juventus.Argentina forward Martinez swept home Marcus Thuram's low cross in the 33rd minute following fine play down the right flank from his strike partner, to keep second-placed Juve at arm's length in the title race.His 15th goal in all competitions brought Inter level six minutes after Dusan Vlahovic broke a two-month scoring duck with a similar first-time finish at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.The stalemate ended a six-match winning streak in all competitions for Inter, who are favourites to claim a 20th Scudetto ahead of AC Milan who have also won the league 19 times. �AFP