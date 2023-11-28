Stanto prefers long term captaincy

Bangladesh and New Zealand are going to start their new cycle of World Test Championship with the match commencing today in Sylhet. Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in this match in absence of Shakib Al Hasan.Shakib is going to contest in the national poll, who earlier announced that he will quit as captain after the World Cup. So, it's BCB's turn to appoint a new captain.Liton Das, Shanto and Mehidy Miraz are the strong claimants for Bangladesh team's captaincy. Shanto told journalists on Monday during pre-match press conference that whoever will get the captaincy, should be given for a longer period of time."Captain is a captain and I have that capability," Shanto said at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. "Whoever will get captaincy, should be for a longer period. It'll help him to prepare a plan. I am hopeful that the board will also provide him with a longer tenure".Bangladesh are going to play sans a bunch of experience cricketers including Shakib, Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain.Their absence will be a big factor, admitted Shanto, but at the same time he believes that the squad going to play is capable enough to win."Zakir Hahan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque and I are on the top order. They played in the NCL and I played one match. They had a very good preparation, I think," Shanto told."Since we are going to play at home and if you take our spinning attack and batting depth, then you must say that we are a good team. If we can execute the plan, it's possible on our part to defeat this New Zealand," he added.Bangladesh did a lot of experiments in batting order during the World Cup, which is one of the reasons for their fiasco in the World Cup. Are they going to continue such experiments in Test? "There's not much scope of experiment in Test cricket.I don't think that there will be significant changes in batting order and the bowling chronology. Whoever the captain or coaches, all are aware of the fact," replied Shanto."This squad has no similarities with the World Cup squad. Those who were in the World Cup squad, had a very bad time but it was the ODI format," he rationalized.This is the 3rd cycle of World Test Championship and Bangladesh had very poor stat in earlier two cycles. What's their plan to do better during the current cycle? Shanto preferred winning more matches at home.In this regard he further said, "We'll play 14 matches by next two years, two this year and 12 in next year. It's important to win in home ground. It's our first priority and then we must aim at doing well in abroad".Sylhet hosted only Test five years ago and Bangladesh conceded a massive defeat against Zimbabwe in that match. Bangladesh however, wants to learn from the 1st class matches played here."Not many Tests have taken place here. We have taken knowledge from the first class matches played here," Shanto remarked.