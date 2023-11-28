New Zealand prepare for Bangladesh's spin threat

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee brimmed with confidence to deal with Bangladesh spinners astutely as his side aim to make a winning start to the new World Test Championship Cycle (WTC).New Zealand became the champions in the maiden edition of WTC, beating India under the leadership of Kane Williamson but finished last in the last season."The start of the new cycle is exciting. It is a tough place to play Tests. Bangladesh are strong in these conditions. We played Tests back in the start of the year.The last cycle didn't go as well as we planned. The guys involved in the first WTC cycle know how to special it is to do well in this championship," Southee said in Sylhet on Monday."We took a little look at the wicket. There hasn't be a lot of Test matches here.So there's not a lot of information and statistics to go back on. I think we are expecting a pretty good surface.Of course spin will play a part in the match. We played in Pakistan earlier this year. The guys now have a lot of experience in the sub-continent."Bangladesh are without several key players in this Test series and Southee thinks the hosts will miss the service of Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das."Shakib has been a great player for Bangladesh for a long time. Litton Das is a class player. He has done well against us in the past.I guess it is a miss for them not having those guys. It gives opportunities to other guys to step in positions that have been occupied by those two guys."Even without Shakib and Liton, Southee believes Bangladesh are tough team and it would be challenging for them to earn points for WTC against Bangladesh."It is not as easy as you say to get the points. We know that Bangladesh are a great side in these conditions. I would imagine a hard fought Test series," he said."I think we will have a closer look at the wicket. There will be some assistance in the morning. It is what you get when you play at this time of the year. We have been training little bit early. So the wickets have been good in training."He said his spinners are prepare to thrive in Bangladesh, despite not getting enough chance to make impact back at home."It is a different role than what we are used to back in New Zealand. We have three seamers here that offer different strengths. It is a collective bowling unit wherever you play in the world.Everyone chips in different ways. Spin doesn't play a big part in New Zealand but they will play a bigger role in Bangladesh." �BSS