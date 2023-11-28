Video
Sri Lanka sports minister sacked over cricket crisis

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

COLOMBO, NOV 27: Sri Lanka's sports minister was sacked Monday hours after he accused President Ranil Wickremesinghe of trying to assassinate him over his moves to clean up corruption at the cricket board.

Officials said Roshan Ranasinghe was dismissed ahead of Monday's weekly cabinet meeting after he told parliament that Wickremesinghe should be held responsible if he was killed.

"I fear I could be killed over my work to clean up the cricket board," Ranasinghe told parliament, escalating a confrontation with Wickremesinghe who had been at loggerheads with the minister over the running of Sri Lanka Cricket.

"If I am assassinated on the road, the president and his chief of staff will be responsible," Ranasinghe said.

There was no immediate reaction from Wickremesinghe except confirmation from his office that the minister was dismissed.

Ranasinghe sacked the elected cricket board earlier this month after accusing office-bearers of gross corruption, a charge they have denied and are challenging in court.

The cricket board is the richest sporting organisation in the otherwise bankrupt island country.    �AFP




