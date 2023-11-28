Papon offers only vague details of meeting with Tamim

President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nazmul Hasan Papon and former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal held a meeting on Monday."Two or three days ago, Tamim expressed his desire to meet. During our last conversation, he mentioned, 'I want to tell you many things,'" stated Nazmul, offering no specific details.He continued to be elusive with his statement."I did not want to come to the board this time. People ask me if there is any pressure on me. I said no. Two reasons why I don't want to come to the board: firstly, I don't have much time, and secondly, I have to make decisions that people won't like," he said, yet again without clarity on the nature of these decisions.Speculation mounted over Tamim's possible retirement after the World Cup - for the second time in six months. When he did retire earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention led to a reversal of his decision.When asked about his conversation with Tamim, Nazmul offered another vague statement."Tamim said something at a time when I don't have much time," he said. "We are heading to the election in one month. I need to know where the problem lies. I want to delve deeper.I need to talk to everyone and make my decision. I have talked to him. Whatever decision we take; we will need to make it after the BPL."Tamim missed the World Cup in India under a cloud over his fitness and the management's assessment of his value to the side short of full fitness entering the tournament.Post-World Cup, Tamim had discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and on Monday, he met with the BCB president. However, he did not clearly state the reasons for these meetings. �UNB