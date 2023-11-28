Video
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

New-look Tigers take on mighty Blackcaps in new cycle WTC starter

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Sports Reporter

The first of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand is going to commence today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Both hosts and guest are keen to win playing dominating cricket.

The match will kick start at 9:30am (BST).

Bangladesh regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan is ruled out of the series for finger injury, which he sustained during Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match at the World Cup.

Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain are also going to miss the Test series for respective injuries. Vice-captain Liton Das opted away of the series, while Tamim Iqbal's comeback is still in opaque.

Najmul Hossain Shanto therefore, will lead a second-rowed Bangladesh. Either of Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam is going to pair with Zakir Hasan to open Bangladesh innings as Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur will come to bat next.

Runs from the bat of Shanto, Mushfiq and Mominul will be key for Bangladesh in the match.

Nurul Hasan Shohal will keep the wickets in absence of Liton, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz will lead Bangladesh spinning attack in dearth of Shakib.

Miraz will get Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam as Shoriful Islam and Khaled Ahmed will be the quicks in the line-up.

New Zealand were the defending champions in the last cycle, will be playing with all their strength as Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls will come to bat at top-order.

All-rounders like Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra alongside wicketkeeper Tom Blundell are going to give further depth to the Kiwi's batting order as Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel are likely to join with Ravindra in the spinning attack while Neil Wagner will be the partner of skipper Tim Southee in the pace attack.

The Blackcaps are going to play Test in and against Bangladesh after 10 years. Bangladesh are accompanying the sweet memory of beating New Zealand at their home soil last year, though the hero of that match Ebadot is not playing today.
 
SICS, generally helps batters and the spinners will get substantial aid from the wickets.

Though winter is yet to come fully in Bangladesh but dew factor will play major role in the earlier part of the day, especially in tea-garden surrounded Sylhet.

So, ball will come to bat nicely and the spinners will start dominating as the match progresses. Toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post as many runs as they can.



