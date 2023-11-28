Matlub Ahmad elected president of IBCCI

Chairman of Nitol Motors Ltd. and former president of FBCCI Abdul Matlub Ahmad has been elected President of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) for the term 2023 - 2025.Chairman of HSTC Limited and Vice-President, Consul Core M. Shoeb Chowdhury and Country Head of SUN Pharmaceuticals (Bangladesh) Ltd Sanjay Basu have been elected Vice-Presidents of the 24-member Board of Directors of the IBCCI.The election process was completed on November 27, said the IBCCI on Monday.It was conducted by the IBCCI Election Board comprising of Md. Shamsul Alam, Chairman; and members Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, and Md. Kohinoor Islam.While the country Head of the State Bank of India, Amit Kumar; Managing Director of Quality Enterprise, Md. Abdul Wahed; Chairman & Managing Director of Bangladesh System Technology Ltd., Dewan Sultan Ahmed were elected as Honorary Secretary General, Honorary Joint Secretary General and Honorary Treasurer respectively.Other members of the newly elected board of Directors are - Mohammad Ali of Fatullah Steel Re-Rolling Mills; Al-Haj Md. Bazlur Rahman of B. R. Spinning Mills Ltd.; Farkhunda Jabeen Khan of Divine Beauty Lounge; Motiar Rahman of M/S Sharothi Enterprise; Liakat Ali Bhuiyan of Brick Works Development Ltd.; Budhaditya Mukherjee - Asian Paints Ltd.; Md. Julfikar Sheikh of Ion Exchange Environment Management (BD) Ltd.; Ajit Kumar of Agion Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.; SK Mahfuz Hamid of Gulf Orient Seaways.; Anil Kumar of Arvind Limited; Sumit Goswami of Axis Bank Limited; Biswajit Kumar Das of Dabur Bangladesh Private Limited; Pinku Roy of Agro Tech Foods (Bangladesh) Pvt. Ltd.; Subrata Dutta Gupta of Larsen & Toubro Limited; Mohammad Ali Deen of Runner Automobiles PLC; Rabiul Alam of MKK Logistics; Amit Kumar Tiwari of Torrecid Bangladesh Limited and Mule Venkataratna Reddy of Venkris Energy Limited. �UNB