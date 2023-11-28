Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Matlub Ahmad elected president of IBCCI

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Matlub Ahmad elected president of IBCCI

Matlub Ahmad elected president of IBCCI

Chairman of Nitol Motors Ltd. and former president of FBCCI Abdul Matlub Ahmad has been elected President of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) for the term 2023 - 2025.

Chairman of HSTC Limited and Vice-President, Consul Core M. Shoeb Chowdhury and Country Head of SUN Pharmaceuticals (Bangladesh) Ltd Sanjay Basu have been elected Vice-Presidents of the 24-member Board of Directors of the IBCCI.

The election process was completed on November 27, said the IBCCI on Monday.

It was conducted by the IBCCI Election Board comprising of Md. Shamsul Alam, Chairman; and members Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, and Md. Kohinoor Islam.

While the country Head of the State Bank of India, Amit Kumar; Managing Director of Quality Enterprise, Md. Abdul Wahed; Chairman & Managing Director of Bangladesh System Technology Ltd., Dewan Sultan Ahmed were elected as Honorary Secretary General, Honorary Joint Secretary General and Honorary Treasurer respectively.

Other members of the newly elected board of Directors are - Mohammad Ali of Fatullah Steel Re-Rolling Mills; Al-Haj Md. Bazlur Rahman of B. R. Spinning Mills Ltd.; Farkhunda Jabeen Khan of Divine Beauty Lounge; Motiar Rahman of M/S Sharothi Enterprise; Liakat Ali Bhuiyan of Brick Works Development Ltd.; Budhaditya Mukherjee - Asian Paints Ltd.; Md. Julfikar Sheikh of Ion Exchange Environment Management (BD) Ltd.; Ajit Kumar of Agion Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.; SK Mahfuz Hamid of Gulf Orient Seaways.; Anil Kumar of Arvind Limited; Sumit Goswami of Axis Bank Limited; Biswajit Kumar Das of Dabur Bangladesh Private Limited; Pinku Roy of Agro Tech Foods (Bangladesh) Pvt. Ltd.; Subrata Dutta Gupta of Larsen & Toubro Limited; Mohammad Ali Deen of Runner Automobiles PLC; Rabiul Alam of MKK Logistics; Amit Kumar Tiwari of Torrecid Bangladesh Limited and Mule Venkataratna Reddy of Venkris Energy Limited.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Matlub Ahmad elected president of IBCCI
Tk 12,500 finalised as minimum RMG wage
Sonali Life wins 4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award-2023
5th AHCAB int'l expo-23 starts Thursday
Stocks indices, transactions fall amid blockade
BD to gain capacity to export agri products to all countries in 2 yrs
BRAC Bank wins global fintech innovation awards
Community Bank holds its 47th board meeting


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft