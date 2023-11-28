Tk 12,500 finalised as minimum RMG wage

The minimum wage board today finalised Taka 12,500 as the minimum monthly salary for garment workers.The board also reduced the number of grades of the wage structure to four from the existing five grades.Earlier on November 7, the wage board reduced the number of salary grades from seven to five.Wage Board Chairman Liaquat Ali Mollah announced the final wage structure at a press conference held at the Ministry of Labour at Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital on Sunday.Although five grades were proposed in the draft of the wage structure, but after consultation with the board members, it has been reduced to four. �BSS