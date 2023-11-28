Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sonali Life wins 4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award-2023

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

Sonali Life wins 4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award-2023

Sonali Life wins 4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award-2023

Sonali LIfe Insurance Company Ltd., has been honored with the prestigious '4th ICC Asia Emerging Insurance Award-2023.'

The company, attaining fastest growth in the industry, has won the awards in three separate categories in recognition to its remarkable contribution in the industry, adding values through ensuring transparency and digitized services.

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has organised the '4th Emerging Asia Insurance Conclave and Awards 2022-2023' at Taj Lands' End hotel, Mumbai recently, together with PwC India to acknowledge, honour and recognize the efforts made by the emerging Asian insurance companies.

Sonali Life Insurance Company has won awards in the categories 'Best Innovation and Diversified Insurance Company in Bangladesh', 'Best Life Insurance Company in Bangladesh' and 'Best Risk Management Strategic Insurance Company in Bangladesh.'

Sonali Life Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mir Rashed Bin Aman has received the awards remaining present in the ceremony on behalf of the company.

Other senior officials of Sonali Life Insurance, Assistant Agency Director Md. Rafiqul Islam, Sales Manager Sheikh Bodiujjaman Ripon, Sales Manager SM Mohiuddin Faruqui, and Sales Manager Md. Tamjidul Alam were also present on the occasion.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Matlub Ahmad elected president of IBCCI
Tk 12,500 finalised as minimum RMG wage
Sonali Life wins 4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award-2023
5th AHCAB int'l expo-23 starts Thursday
Stocks indices, transactions fall amid blockade
BD to gain capacity to export agri products to all countries in 2 yrs
BRAC Bank wins global fintech innovation awards
Community Bank holds its 47th board meeting


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft