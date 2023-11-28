Video
5th AHCAB int'l expo-23 starts Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

The three-day 5th Animal Health Companies of Bangladesh (AHCAB) International Expo-2023 will be held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital from Thursday (November 30.)

A total of 215 companies from various countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, China, Germany, India, Poland, South Korea, Romania, Thailand, Vietnam and others will participate at the event. It will continue till December 2.

AHCAB president Sayem Ul Haq disclosed this at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) on Monday.

The opening ceremony will be inaugurated by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Department of Fisheries director general and president of AHCAB Sayem Ul Haq will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

The event will also feature two key-note papers: "Smart Bangladesh: Contribution of Livestock, Challenges and Opportunities" and "potential of fisheries sector to adopt smart technologies for building smart Bangladesh."

 Mohammad Aftab Alam, secretary general of AHCAB, along with Gias Uddin Khan, Convener of the Media and IT Committee and other Executive members, were present at the press conference.    �BSS




