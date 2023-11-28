Stocks indices, transactions fall amid blockade

Stocks continued to fall on Monday as most traders stayed away from trading amid a nationwide blockade enforced by the anti-government parties.Indices and transactions on both the bourses of the country Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell further in the lackluster trading.At the end of the day's trading, DSE's main index DSEX fell by 20 points to 6,209, DSE Shariah decreased by 4 points to 1,347 and the DSE-30 index which consists of 30 well-chosen companies eroded 4 points to 2,101.On the DSE share prices of only 17 companies rose, 134 decreased and prices of 139 remains unchanged. Most firms stuck to floor prices with prices unchanged.Investors are not able to sell the shares of these companies for a long time due to lack of buyers. The market transactions fell down to Tk 369 crore from Tk 549 crore on Sunday.At the CSE its overall price index CASPI decreased by 63 points. Prices of 12 of the 150 firms that participated in the market rose, 82 decreased while share prices of 56 have remained unchanged. The transaction fell to Tk 5 crores from Tk 8 crore on Sunday.