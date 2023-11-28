Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD to gain capacity to export agri products to all countries in 2 yrs

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter said that international laboratory would be set up in Bangladesh in order to provide accredited certificates as part of the roadmap for exporting agricultural products.

She also informed that world-class packaging system is being developed in the country alongside imparting training to some two lakh farmers across the country in order to produce commodities suitable for the demand of various countries across the world.

The Agriculture Secretary also hoped that Bangladesh would gain capacity to export agricultural products to all countries within the next two years.

The Agricultural Secretary said this while addressing a workshop on LDC Graduation and Implementation of Action Plan: "Export of Agro Products: Challenges and Way Forward" held at the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC) in the capital on Sunday.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is being praised across the world for producing agricultural products, Wahida said, "But, we'll have to work more to enhance the export of agricultural products and reduce the production cost. The Ministry of Agriculture has also launched dedicated export desk to expand export of agricultural products,"

Presided over by Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Dr Nahid Rashid, BARC executive chairman Dr Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiar, Commerce Ministry Export Wing Chief and additional secretary Abdur Rahim Khan spoke on the occasion.

Former Director General of Department of Fisheries Dr Syed Arif Azad, additional secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock ATM Mostafa Kamal, CABI country representative, Bangladesh Md Saleh Ahmed, executive director of RAPID Dr M Abu Eusuf, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Member, director (AERS) BARC, Dr Md Mosharraf Uddin Molla made the key-note presentation.

Speaking on the occasion, senior commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that many African countries are now exporting agricultural products to Europe whereas the Bangladesh exporters are lagging behind in this regard.

He also suggested raising investment in agri-processed industries especially in the special economic zones.

Tapan also urged the private entrepreneurs to come forward and invest in the agricultural sector.

Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Dr Nahid Rashid stressed the need for making investment at both public and private level to boost production of fisheries and animal protein.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Matlub Ahmad elected president of IBCCI
Tk 12,500 finalised as minimum RMG wage
Sonali Life wins 4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award-2023
5th AHCAB int'l expo-23 starts Thursday
Stocks indices, transactions fall amid blockade
BD to gain capacity to export agri products to all countries in 2 yrs
BRAC Bank wins global fintech innovation awards
Community Bank holds its 47th board meeting


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft