Community Bank holds its 47th board meeting

Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:38 AM
Business

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023
Business Desk

The 47th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd was held at the Police Headquarters on Monday, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun BPM (Bar), PPM, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community bank.  

During the meeting important decisions were taken on investment proposals and different agenda on policy matters.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional IG, Admin, M Khurshid Hossain, BPM(Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion, Md. Monirul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar),Additional IG, Special Branch, of Police, S M Ruhul Amin, Additional IG, Anti Terrorism Unit, Md. Mazharul Islam, Additional IG,   Md. Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar),Additional IG, Crime and Operations,  Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional IG, Finance, Md. Mahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM, Additional IG, Industrial Police, Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, were among others present in the meeting.




