Bank Asia holds high performance team building programme for officials

Bank Asia Ltd in collaboration with Quazi Consultants has organized a two-day High Performance Team Building Program for its officials at CCDB HOPE Foundation, Savar, recently, says a press release.A total of 30 officials from branches and divisions participated in the programme. Various sessions and activities on leadership development were conducted during the program.Shafiuzzaman, President and Managing Director (CC), Md. Sazzad Hossain and Ziaul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors and Alkona K. Choudhuri, SEVP and Chief Human Resource Officer of the bank joined the concluding session of the programme.