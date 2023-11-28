realme’s global shipments surpass 200 million

Youth-favorite brand realme achieves yet another milestone! Defying trends to conquer the global markets, this fast-growing brand has surpassed 200 million units of global shipments.Since reaching the 100 million sales milestone in 2021, realme has continued to leap forward, becoming the fifth-fastest brand to achieve the 200 million shipment milestone, says a press release.From its emergence in the highly saturated global market of 2018, realme has come a long way. Committed to offering superior experiences for young people worldwide, realme has been among the top ten global sellers for five consecutive years, emerging as a market leader.Driven by product innovation and deep consumer insights, realme has continuously achieved immense feats.The brand launched a 'Simply Better Strategy', ensuring that each generation of global products features leap-forward technology.This strategy, underpinned by design, performance, and experience, is aimed at delivering a leap-forward tech, design, and performance experience to users.realme also continues to invest in R&D, establishing the realme Global Institute of Leap-forward Technology to focus on groundbreaking technologies in four key areas: display, photography, gaming and charging.Despite a shrinking global smartphone market over the past two years, realme has maintained healthy and steady growth while facing the market competition and pressure from external environment.Its leap-forward products have helped establish a strong presence in most global regions, making realme a key player in emerging markets.Since the very beginning, realme has been catering to the youth's needs, continuously engaging with and listening to its users, and consistently refining its brand and products accordingly.As realme gains the value of recognition from users, it grows alongside them, achieving mutual success.In 2024, realme plans to significantly increase its investment in research and development, boosting its technological capabilities with a planned 470% increase in R&D spending.Collaborating with over 33 leading international tech partners, realme aims to develop cutting-edge technologies.The brand will also expand its pool of tech talent, engage in Research & Technology team expansion, with an expected 400% increase in research personnel next year.