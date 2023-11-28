Evercare Hospital Ctg ends 10-day in-depth course on ACLS

Evercare Hospital Chattogram announced the successful completion of a 10-day intensive training program on Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) under the esteemed guidance of the American Heart Association (AHA).This initiative marks the second time in the past 6 months that Evercare Hospital Chattogram has hosted two senior Regional Faculty members from AHA for onsite training sessions dedicated to enhancing the skills of our medical professionals, says a press release.The comprehensive training programs, ACLS and PALS, are globally recognized initiatives designed to equip healthcare providers with the latest life support management protocols.By investing in these accredited training activities, Evercare Hospital has successfully built a substantial pool of doctors and nurses who are now adept at handling emergency and critical care situations with advanced proficiency.To facilitate these high-intensity training sessions, Evercare Hospital has invested in state-of-the-art simulation-based training equipment.This advanced technology ensures that medical professionals undergo realistic and hands-on experiences, preparing them for real-life emergency scenarios.In a notable achievement, Evercare Hospital has also developed four in-house Instructors for ACLS through the latest training program.This development positions EHC to be registered as a Regional Training Centre for AHA in 2024. This recognition will allow Evercare Hospital to extend its expertise and provide access to AHA-certified training for doctors and nurses in the region.Evercare Hospital remains at the forefront of advancements in medical care, and these recent milestones further solidify its position as a leading healthcare provider dedicated to ensuring the well-being of the community.Evercare Hospital is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering high-quality medical services. With a focus on innovation, advanced technology, and a team of dedicated healthcare professionals, Evercare Hospital strives to meet and exceed the healthcare needs of the community.