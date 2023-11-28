Video
Nagad wins Mastercard Excellence Award 2023

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Desk

Nagad, the mobile financial service provider of the Bangladesh Post Office, has clinched "Mastercard Excellence Award" 2023 for its outstanding contribution to credit card bill payments.

The mobile money carrier has been honoured with this prestigious award as the "Master Evolution".

On behalf of his company, Nagad's executive director Maruful Islam Jhalak received the award recently from Mastercard high officials at a programme held in a hotel in the capital recently, said a press release.

Nagad Ltd. won "Excellence in Mastercard Digital Business" award for facilitating credit card bill payments. Earlier in 2022, the company grabbed "Mastercard Excellence Award" for its remarkable contributions to financial inclusion in Bangladesh.

This year's recognition is a testament to Nagad's dedication to providing seamless and efficient credit bill payment solutions. The award also acknowledges the company's relentless pursuit of excellence, customer-centric approach, and the positive impact it has made on the financial landscape.

After receiving the Mastercard Excellence Award, Nagad's executive director Maruful Islam Jhalak said, "Such recognition will encourage us to work with more vigour towards reaching our goal of 'Smart Bangladesh'. From the get-go, Nagad has been working to promote digital payments."

He said, "Only in five years of our journey, we have onboarded around 8 crore customers, which we can say is a revolution in the financial industry. We along with our partners want to speed up the ongoing digital transformation, eventually leading our country to a cashless society."

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor and Dhaka University Emeritus Professor Atiur Rahman attended the award ceremony as chief guest while Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave was present as special guest.

Directors of Payment Systems Department of Bangladesh Bank Md Sharafat Ullah Khan and Md Motasem Billah were also present at the event as distinguished guests.

Nagad's chief commercial officer Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, chief marketing officer Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief digital officer Shyamol B. Das, head of product development Golam Jamil Ahmed, and head of business planning Sirajus Salekin also attended the award ceremony.

The release said Nagad has won quite a few international awards for its outstanding contribution to the expansion of Bangladesh's financial market.

This year, the company clinched the "Fastest to Unicorn Award" from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the "Bangladesh Startup Summit 2023", hosted by Startup Bangladesh Ltd., the flagship venture capital company of the government of Bangladesh's ICT Division.

Besides, the MFS carrier was accorded "Best Innovative Digital Financial Service Brand" given by Global Brands Magazine.

Other accolades conferred on Nagad include the WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award 2020, Inclusive Fintech 50, Best Digital Financial Service Provider Award, Digital Bangladesh Award, E-Commerce Mover Award, and Best Marketing Communication Award, which also helped to portray Bangladesh positively across the globe.




