Holiday Inn staff to receive insurance from MetLife

Holiday Inn Dhaka has recently inked a contract with MetLife to provide insurance facilities to its employees in Bangladesh.As part of this contract, all employees of the hotel and their dependents will receive financial support for medical treatments, loss of life and disability.The hotel selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength, says a press release.Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, owned by Habib Hotel International Ltd. is one of the most prominent global hotel brands in the world and is part of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), a British multinational hospitality company.In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 385,000 employees and their dependents of around 900 organizations. In the year 2022, MetLife policy holders received about BDT 3,229 crore in claims."At Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, we provide world class accommodation and best experience to our customers and their family.We are committed to provide the best benefits to our employees and we believe our collaboration with MetLife will enable us to ensure that." said Norizan Binti Yaacob, General Manager of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Center.Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "We feel proud to extend our services to the companies who care for their employees. Our tailor-made solution will be able to serve the needs of the employees of Holiday Inn Hotel."From Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, Md. Shahidus Sadeque Talukder, Director of Operations; Tanvir Ahmed Shamol, Assistant Director of Finance; Sentu Marma, Human Resources Manager were present during the signing.MetLife Bangladesh's senior officials in Employee Benefits Md. Monirul Islam, Vice President; S.M. Shahriaz Arafat, Manager; Nafis Islam, Manager and Mr. Amir, Unit Manager were present at the signing.