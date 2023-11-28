Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Holiday Inn staff to receive insurance from MetLife

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Holiday Inn staff to receive insurance from MetLife

Holiday Inn staff to receive insurance from MetLife

Holiday Inn Dhaka has recently inked a contract with MetLife to provide insurance facilities to its employees in Bangladesh.

As part of this contract, all employees of the hotel and their dependents will receive financial support for medical treatments, loss of life and disability.

The hotel selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength, says a press release.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, owned by Habib Hotel International Ltd. is one of the most prominent global hotel brands in the world and is part of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), a British multinational hospitality company.

In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 385,000 employees and their dependents of around 900 organizations. In the year 2022, MetLife policy holders received about BDT 3,229 crore in claims.

"At Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, we provide world class accommodation and best experience to our customers and their family.

We are committed to provide the best benefits to our employees and we believe our collaboration with MetLife will enable us to ensure that." said Norizan Binti Yaacob, General Manager of Holiday Inn Dhaka City Center.

Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "We feel proud to extend our services to the companies who care for their employees. Our tailor-made solution will be able to serve the needs of the employees of Holiday Inn Hotel."

From Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, Md. Shahidus Sadeque Talukder, Director of Operations; Tanvir Ahmed Shamol, Assistant Director of Finance; Sentu Marma, Human Resources Manager were present during the signing.

MetLife Bangladesh's senior officials in Employee Benefits Md. Monirul Islam, Vice President; S.M. Shahriaz Arafat, Manager; Nafis Islam, Manager and Mr. Amir, Unit Manager were present at the signing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Matlub Ahmad elected president of IBCCI
Tk 12,500 finalised as minimum RMG wage
Sonali Life wins 4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award-2023
5th AHCAB int'l expo-23 starts Thursday
Stocks indices, transactions fall amid blockade
BD to gain capacity to export agri products to all countries in 2 yrs
BRAC Bank wins global fintech innovation awards
Community Bank holds its 47th board meeting


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft