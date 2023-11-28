UK announces almost £30b of pvt investment at CEO summit

LONDON, Nov 27: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday announced £29.5 billion ($37.2 billion) of private funding for new UK projects as more than 200 CEOs descended on London for the 2023 Global Investment Summit.The UK government said the new investment would create 12,000 jobs "in our most innovative sectors, including tech, life sciences, renewables, housing and infrastructure."Today's investments... are a huge vote of confidence in the future of the UK economy," Sunak said in a statement before the opening of the event at Hampton Court Palace, just outside London."Attracting global investment is at the heart of my plan for growing the economy," he added.Investments announced on Monday included £10 billion over the next four years from Australian fund IFM Investors "for large-scale infrastructure and energy transition projects".Spanish energy company Iberdrola announced £7 billion of funding for offshore wind infrastructure while US tech giant Microsoft plans to invest £2.5 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, including data centres. �AFP