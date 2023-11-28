Motorbike Hero Ignitor 125 Xtec launched

Hero Bangladesh launched the new Hero Ignitor 125 Xtec at a grand launching ceremony at Nitol Niloy Center, Mohakhali recently.In the launching event Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman of Nitol-Niloy Group was present at the event. Higher officials from Niloy Motors were also present at this event, says a press release.The Price of this new Hero Ignitor 125 Xtec is 1,60,000/- BDT.In Bangladesh, Hero is one of the leading motorcycle brands. Niloy Motors Bangladesh is the official distributor of Hero Motorcycle in Bangladesh.Hero has a huge commuter segment line-up; one of the most popular models from Hero is the Hero Splendor.Hero upgraded their motorcycle model with new technology, design, style, and looks.Ignitor 125 is a commuter segment motorcycle. It has a 124.7cc, Air-Cooled, 4 - Stroke, Single Cylinder, engine. This engine can produce about 11 Bhp @ 7500 RPM and 11 NM of torque @ 6500 RPM.From front to back, this new Ignitor 125 is way better than its previous version. New looks, design, style, and technology.