Motorbike Hero Ignitor 125 Xtec launched

Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:37 AM
Home Business

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Hero Bangladesh launched the new Hero Ignitor 125 Xtec at a grand launching ceremony at Nitol Niloy Center, Mohakhali recently.  

In the launching event Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman of Nitol-Niloy Group was present at the event. Higher officials from Niloy Motors were also present at this event, says a press release.

The Price of this new Hero Ignitor 125 Xtec is 1,60,000/- BDT.

In Bangladesh, Hero is one of the leading motorcycle brands. Niloy Motors Bangladesh is the official distributor of Hero Motorcycle in Bangladesh.

Hero has a huge commuter segment line-up; one of the most popular models from Hero is the Hero Splendor.

Hero upgraded their motorcycle model with new technology, design, style, and looks.

Ignitor 125 is a commuter segment motorcycle. It has a 124.7cc, Air-Cooled, 4 - Stroke, Single Cylinder, engine. This engine can produce about 11 Bhp @ 7500 RPM and 11 NM of torque @ 6500 RPM.

From front to back, this new Ignitor 125 is way better than its previous version. New looks, design, style, and technology.




