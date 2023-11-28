Video
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:37 AM
Southeast Bank signs MoU with Flight Expert BD Ltd

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Southeast Bank signs MoU with Flight Expert BD Ltd

Southeast Bank signs MoU with Flight Expert BD Ltd

Southeast Bank PLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with "Flight Expert BD Limited" at Motijheel, in Dhaka recently for providing Payroll Services, Payment Services, Payment Gateway Services, and other Banking Services, says a press release.

Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank PLC., and Salman Bin Rashid Shah Sayeem, Managing Director of Flight Expert BD Limited exchanged the agreement for their respective organisations.

Under this agreement, employees, and executives of Flight Expert BD Limited will get their salaries and other benefits through SEBPLC Payroll Banking Service.   

Flight Expert BD Limited will also be able to make distributor payments and any kind of fund transfer through the Corporate Payment Module System from their workstation.

Other high officials of both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.




