Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:36 AM
Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

PRAN-RFL’s AKCMH hold talks on thalassemia in Natore

PRAN-RFL's Amjad Khan Chowdhury Memorial Hospital (AKCMH) organized the view exchange program in Natore on Saturday where speakers stressed the need for creating awareness to prevent thalassemia disease.

AKCMH organized the program in collaboration with Bangladesh Thalassemia Samity Hospital.

They also suggested making blood testmandatory before marriage and stressed huge publicity among the common people about the disease.

Uzma Chowdhury, Chairman of AKCMH and the Director (Corporate Finance) of PRAN-RFL Group presided over the program while Dr. A.K.M Ekramul Hossain, Executive Director of Bangladesh Thalassemia Samity Hospital and Dr. Kabirul Islam, Chief Medical Officer were present at the programme.

Addressing the program, Dr. A.K.M Ekramul Hossain said, thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that is transmitted through parents. The disease creates anemia from one year age and needstransfusion almost every month for the carrier's growth.
 
Speakers also said, spreading awareness is the key factor to eradicate the disease.

It is possible to know who are the carriers of the disease through a blood test. If boys and girls are the carriers of the disease, they shouldn't marry each other. Screening should be mandatory and needs toraiseawareness among the common people.

Uzma Chowdhury said "we are playing an important role in the health sector as part of our corporate social responsibility.

Thalassemia disease can be prevented through creating awareness among the people and I hope, this kind of program can help to create awareness."

The country's leading business conglomerate PRAN-RFL Group launched the Amjad Khan Chowdhury Memorial Hospital in 2017.

The hospital has all kinds of medical facilities including ICU, HDU, NICU, Blood Bank, Operations Theater and disease detective system. People from Natore and adjacent areas come here for treatment.

Besides, Amzan Khan Chowdhury Nursing College has been established beside the hospital where students can obtain a B.SC, Diploma in Nursing Science and Midwifery.




