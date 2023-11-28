Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 November, 2023, 7:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pak next budget must adapt to climate change demands: IMF

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27: As Pakistan seeks continuous and extended international support at the global climate conference (COP28) in Dubai this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has told the government that the budget for FY2024-25 should practically be a turning point for the planning mechanism and investment portfolios based on climate adaptation.

"There is a need to be transparent on climate-related actions that have budgetary implications to support policy making and climate financing," said the IMF as part of technical advice to the government before it starts next year's budget preparations to garner international support and attract climate-related financing.

A high-level delegation led by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is attending the Conference of Parties (COP28) beginning November 30. "Pakistan is all set to plead its case in COP28," said the Ministry of Planning and Development on Sunday.

According to the ministry, it was "aligning the future of Pakistan with the blueprint for a sustainable future, presented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination".

Last week, caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar had at least two marathon sessions with multilateral and bilateral lenders as a precursor to the COP28 and made a pitch for additional international financial support, particularly those relating to 'debt for nature and debt for social development swaps' to help Pakistan meet climate finance targets.

The IMF asked the ministries of finance and planning - the two major leading budget-making stakeholders - "to improve transparency by presenting in budget documentation summary information on key aspects of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the wider public investment programme" due to insufficient information on the implications of climate-related actions on the budget.

It said the Planning Commission should develop a proposal in concert with the Finance Division for approval by the Executive Commi�ttee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) and an agreement on the approach should be reached by mid-2023 i.e. by the end of December for inclusion in the 2024-25 budget documentation.

"Advance the work on green budgeting, including budget tracking and publish information on climate-related costs to the budget," the IMF said, asking the Finance Division to publish climate-related spending for FY2023-24, following budget tracking exercise.    �Dawn0




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Matlub Ahmad elected president of IBCCI
Tk 12,500 finalised as minimum RMG wage
Sonali Life wins 4th ICC Emerging Asia Insurance Award-2023
5th AHCAB int'l expo-23 starts Thursday
Stocks indices, transactions fall amid blockade
BD to gain capacity to export agri products to all countries in 2 yrs
BRAC Bank wins global fintech innovation awards
Community Bank holds its 47th board meeting


Latest News
Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st Test in Sylhet
Dengue death toll crosses 1600-mark
Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine
Israel-Hamas truce extended for two days
Kings beat Maziya to be alive for AFC Cup knockout
'Din-The Day' achieves massive viewership in just 3 days
Two kids drown in Cumilla pond
AL leaders can be independent candidates, if they want: Quader
PM for master plan over use of land in upazilas
Youth found dead along Jhenidah border
Most Read News
Progress in our renewable energy to achieve SDG goals
SC upholds Shahed's bail order, asks to dispose case
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
Annie-Khokon among 28 BNP men indicted in 2018 sabotage case
DB arrests four Juba Dal men for torching minibus at Jatrabari
JaPa lists candidates for 289 seats
BNP's Dudu, Swapan on 2-day remand in pistol snatching case
3 Palestinian students shot on US campus premise
92,595 students get GPA-5 in HSC
Goods-laden truck set ablaze near RU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft