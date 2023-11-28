Pak next budget must adapt to climate change demands: IMF

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27: As Pakistan seeks continuous and extended international support at the global climate conference (COP28) in Dubai this week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has told the government that the budget for FY2024-25 should practically be a turning point for the planning mechanism and investment portfolios based on climate adaptation."There is a need to be transparent on climate-related actions that have budgetary implications to support policy making and climate financing," said the IMF as part of technical advice to the government before it starts next year's budget preparations to garner international support and attract climate-related financing.A high-level delegation led by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is attending the Conference of Parties (COP28) beginning November 30. "Pakistan is all set to plead its case in COP28," said the Ministry of Planning and Development on Sunday.According to the ministry, it was "aligning the future of Pakistan with the blueprint for a sustainable future, presented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination".Last week, caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar had at least two marathon sessions with multilateral and bilateral lenders as a precursor to the COP28 and made a pitch for additional international financial support, particularly those relating to 'debt for nature and debt for social development swaps' to help Pakistan meet climate finance targets.The IMF asked the ministries of finance and planning - the two major leading budget-making stakeholders - "to improve transparency by presenting in budget documentation summary information on key aspects of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and the wider public investment programme" due to insufficient information on the implications of climate-related actions on the budget.It said the Planning Commission should develop a proposal in concert with the Finance Division for approval by the Executive Commi�ttee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) and an agreement on the approach should be reached by mid-2023 i.e. by the end of December for inclusion in the 2024-25 budget documentation."Advance the work on green budgeting, including budget tracking and publish information on climate-related costs to the budget," the IMF said, asking the Finance Division to publish climate-related spending for FY2023-24, following budget tracking exercise. �Dawn0