BASIS with JICA, BCC mulling to promote ICT Industry

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) is collaborating with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in JICA-BCC-BASIS TCP: Technical Cooperation Project.A meeting discussed the "Project for ICT Engineers Development for the Promotion of ICT Industry and New Innovations (JICA-BCC-BASIS TCP: Technical Cooperation Project)" at BASIS office in the city recently, says a press release.BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed presided over the meeting and AKM Ahmedul Islam BABU, Director of BASIS and Chairman of BASIS Japan Desk, Akihito Shoji, JICA Expert in Bangladesh; Engr. Md. Golam Sarwar, Director (Training and Development) BCC, besides a good number of senior BASIS Members and Japan Desk members were present in the meeting.This will be 42 months project to be committed to advancing ICT industry in Bangladesh by developing a sustainable framework for practical human resource development.This joint endeavor is a Technical Cooperation Project. This initiative involves identifying essential engineering skills in collaboration with industry experts, government, and academia.Subsequently, it will create and implement targeted training courses in partnership with private companies and universities. The project also includes piloting subject lectures at select universities, emphasizing the crucial role of higher education institutes in shaping and contributing to ICT sector's human resource development.The working group members of the project will identify technical areas of training for upper-middle to high-level IT engineers to be implemented in the project, with a view to transferring some of the following nine series under the Japanese industry-academia collaborative training program 'Top SE' by National Institute of Informatics (NII), Japan to Bangladesh.These are training: Architecture, Formal Specification, Cloud, Testing and Verification, Agile, Requirement Engineering, Security, Data Science and Data-Driven Society and its Regulation.BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed said,"BASIS will be an integral part of this project and implement the project successfully.This project is a testament to the commitment of BASIS and its partners to drive innovation and excellence in the ICT industry."By bridging the gap between industry needs and skilled human resources, we aim to create a sustainable and thriving ecosystem for technological advancements in Bangladesh."AKM Ahmedul Islam said, "This project is especially for IT industry and BASIS members will benefit from this project. The objective of the project is to scaling up the upper-middle to high-level IT engineers along with member companies of BASIS."Akihito Shoji, JICA Expert said, "The JICA-BCC-BASIS TCP project represents a crucial step in fostering the growth of ICT industry in Bangladesh, aligning with the country's broader vision for technological progress and economic development."