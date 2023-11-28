Summit Communications, Amal Foundation to create jobs for poor women

Summit Communications (SComm) ties up with Amal Foundation to work together for a project titled 'Project Poripurna' to create income-generating opportunities for underprivileged women by offering skill development training.This endeavor will not only be advantageous for women directly engaged in income generating activities but will also yield positive outcomes for the broader community.This initiative aligns with its core values, emphasizing transformative impact of empowering women for sustainable community development, said a press release.Fadiah Khan, Executive Director, Summit Communications Limited, said, "I am extremely pleased to join hands with Esrat and Amal Foundation. This joint initiative reflects our dedication to creating positive change and fostering a brighter future for communities in need."Esrat Karim, Founder and Director, Amal Foundation, said, "Amal Foundation has consistently prioritized women's empowerment, and we are delighted to find a like-minded partner in Summit Communications Limited, which shares our commitment to women's empowerment and societal development. We are pleased to establish a partnership with Summit Communications."Summit Communications Group (SComm Group) is a group of companies in Bangladesh operating and maintaining over 53,000 km fiber optic network, 4500 towers and serving 35 percent of Bangladesh's internet demand while building the country's first private submarine cable.SComm Group provides telecommunications infrastructure across all 64 districts and 495 upazillas of Bangladesh maintaining an average uptime of 99.9 percent with state-of-the-art network topology and design.Since 2014, Amal Foundation has been actively engaged in a variety of initiatives, ranging from assisting displaced communities in remote riverine islands in the North to establishing community health centers and schools.The organization has extended support to Rohingya refugees by providing essentials such as food, clothing, and shelter, and has also played a pivotal role in the establishment of women's skill and training centers.With a primary emphasis on education, sustainable environments, emergency response, health, and empowerment, the foundation has witnessed significant growth since its establishment, reaching and aiding thousands of underprivileged individuals in Bangladesh.