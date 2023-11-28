Video
FBCCI, BD mission reaffirm vows to expand exports to UK

Published : Tuesday, 28 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Bangladesh High Commission in the UK have reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate in tapping expanding exports in the UK market.

During a dialogue held on Sunday evening, FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam led the business delegation in discussions with Ms. Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK.

The key focus of was diversification of export goods to capitalize on the UK consumer market, e xport of skilled manpower, leveraging the China Plus One policy.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam stressed the importance of reducing dependence on ready-made garment sector and exploring export market s of agricultural products, leather goods, jute products, flowers, and fruits.

"We are working on identifying products beyond the garment sector that can be exported to the UK," said Mahbubul Alam, urging UK importers to focus on new Bangladesh exports.

Highlighting the current economic challenges and the imperative of diversification, he said "Considering the current economic context, LDC graduation challenges, it is important to diversify the export items."

FBCCI President said, Prime Minister is working tirelessly to advance the business sector of the country. He called for increased cooperation from Bangladeshi High Commission in attracting foreign investors and enhancing Bangladesh's export to the UK.

The President also urged commercial counselors in various countries to play a more active role in supporting businessmen.

Saida Muna Tasneem said, Bangladesh exported goods worth more than $ 5.5 billion to the UK last year with joint initiative of Bangladesh High Commission and private sector.

She said 91 percent of these exports to the UK come from ready-made garments. But it also includes textiles, fisheries, bicycles, but the number is very less.

To bolster exports further, the High Commissioner highlighted the importance of utilizing the China Plus One policy and exploring opportunities in exporting diverse products, including fruits like pineapples and other agricultural goods.

Discussing the mainstream market in the UK, High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem said, "If we can analyze the demand for products in the UK market and their origin, it will help us increase our country's exports."

The meeting also addressed the potential export of skilled manpower, including trained nurses. Besides business leaders, officials of Bangladesh High Commission in the UK were present in the program.




