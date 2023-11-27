Video
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:05 AM  Count : 308
Observer Online Desk

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested 18 people for their alleged involvement in sabotage and violence across the country.


The elite force has so far arrested a total of 739 people involved in violence and sabotage since 28 October, said RAB headquarters media wing assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Imran Khan.


The arrests were made in connection with vehicle vandalism, arson, and sabotage incidents in different parts of the country.


Arman Ali, joint convener of BNP-71 ward and Vice-president of Mymensingh district unit Jubo Dal Mostafizur Rahman were among the arrested people.


Meanwhile, a total of 430 patrol teams of RAB including 145 in Dhaka city, have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Besides, the elite force are also providing escort to public transport and goods-laden vehicles during the ongoing 48-hour blockade enforced by BNP and like-minded parties.


EM




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft