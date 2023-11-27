Now CEC says election can be rescheduled if BNP decides to join

The next general election can be rescheduled if BNP wants to join the election, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday."We can't say to postpone the election but our election commissioners said the election can be rescheduled if BNP wants to participate in the election," he said while talking to reporters at the media centre of the Nirbachan Bhaban.Despite repeated requests to join the election, BNP refused, he said."Still there is time and it could be easier for us through compromise. I hope it will be a fortune for the whole nation if they (BNP) come to the election as we want a participatory election," said the CEC.They (BNP) will be accommodated after rescheduling the election, he said adding "We'll do what should be better for the sake of election and we will do everything as per our jurisdiction." �UNB