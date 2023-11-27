12th General Election Most incumbent MPs get AL nomination in greater Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: Most of the incumbent MPs have been nominated by ruling Awami League in 12th general election scheduled to be held on January 7.Candidates have been changed in only five out of 16 constituencies in greater Chattogram district and three incumbent MPs have been nominated in three hilly districts.Out of four in Cox's Bazar three incumbent MPs got nomination. The incumbent MPs, nominated are, Mahfuzur Rahman Mita in Ctg-3 (Sandwip), ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in Ctg-6 (Raozan), in Ctg-7 (Rangunia) Dr Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury, Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), Noman Al Mahmud, in Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, in Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), Mohiuddin Bacchu, in Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga), M A Latif, in Ctg-13 (Anwara) Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, in Ctg-14 (Chandanaish-Satkania), Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, in Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara), Abu Reza M Nadavi and in Ctg-16 (Banshkhali) Mustafizur Rahman.The new comers include, Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel son of incumbent MP Engineer Mosharraf Hussain in Ctg-1 (Mirsarai), in Ctg-2 (Fatikchari), Khadizatul Anwar Sony, in Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) S M Al Mamun, in Ctg-5 (Hathazari), Abdus Salam, and in Ctg-12 (Patiya), Motaherul Islam Chowdhury.MP in the last parliament in Ctg-2 (Fatikchari) was Nazibul Basher Maizbhandari from Tarikat Federation, in Ctg-5 (Hathazari) Anisul Islam Mahmud of Jatiya Party, partner of Awami League.In Cox's Bazar-2 (Moheshkahli-Kutubdia) incumbent MP Ashekullah Rafiq, Cox's Bazar-3 (Cox's Bazar-Ramu) Saimum Sarwar Kamal, Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) Shahin Akhtar Chowdhury, wife of Badiul Alam, in Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) Salahuddin Ahmed got nomination in the next election.In three hill districts constituencies, incumbent MPs got nomination: in Khagrachari --Kujendra Lal Tripura, in Rangamati--Dipankar Talukder; in Banderban--Bir Bahadur.Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel son of former Minister and AL Presidium member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain has been nominated in Ctg-1 (Mirsarai).Engineer Mosharraf was elected seven time from this seat. It is for the first time since 1970 that he decided not to contest.Engineer Mosharraf Hussain was elected MPA (Member of Provincial Assembly) in 1970. He was elected MP from the same constituency in 1973, 1986, 1996, 2009, 2014 and 2018.ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury who has been nominated in Ctg-6 (Raozan) was elected MP from Ctg-6 in 2001, 2008 and 2014 and 2018. He is now Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee for Railway Ministry.Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was elected MP in 2008, 2014 and 2018 from Ctg-7 (Rangunia).Incumbent Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed was elected MP from Ctg-13 (Anowara-Karnaphuli) in by-election held on 2012 and general elections held in 2014 and 2018. He is the son of former AL Presidium Member Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu. After his father's death in 2012, he was elected MP in by-election from Ctg-13 (Anowara).Iin Ctg-2 (Fatikchari), Syed Nazibul Bashaer Maizbhandari of Tarikat Federation, Ctg-5 (Hathazari), Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud of Jatiya Party, and Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), Mainuddin Khan Badal of JSD and Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), Dr Afsarul AminChowdhury of Awami League was elected in the 11th general election held in December 30, 2018, and Mohiuddin Bacchu of Awami League was elected MP from Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), in by-election held after the death of Dr Afsarul Amin Chowdhury of AL.In a Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), late Muslemuddin Ahmed of AL was elected MP in by-election held after the death of Mainuddin Khan Badal of JSD.AL leader Noman Ala Mahmud was elected MP in by-election from the same seat after the death of Muslemuddin Ahmed.