Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gas reserves found in another layer of Well-10 in Sylhet

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Special Correspondent

Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) has discovered a new gas reserve layer in well no. 10 located in Jaintapur upazila.

"We are expecting to extract 13 million cubic feet of gas per day from the layer," said SGFL Director Mohammad Mizanur Rahman to journalists.

The minimum market value of the gas found is estimated at Tk 3,600 crore, according to officials.

Around Tk 203 crore was spent on the excavation project, undertaken by a Chinese company based on a 2018 three-dimensional geological survey that found gas deposits in the Sylhet gas field.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Now CEC says election can be rescheduled if BNP decides to join
12th General Election Most incumbent MPs get AL nomination in greater Ctg
Gas reserves found in another layer of Well-10 in Sylhet
72 AL MPs fail to secure party tickets for upcoming nat'l polls
AL won't tolerate any whipping from outside to stay in power: PM
Ambassador to USA on a sanctioned leave: Foreign Secy
AL nominates 298 candidates to vie for parliamentary seats
Mashrafe, Shakib get AL tickets


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft