Gas reserves found in another layer of Well-10 in Sylhet

Sylhet Gas Field Limited (SGFL) has discovered a new gas reserve layer in well no. 10 located in Jaintapur upazila."We are expecting to extract 13 million cubic feet of gas per day from the layer," said SGFL Director Mohammad Mizanur Rahman to journalists.The minimum market value of the gas found is estimated at Tk 3,600 crore, according to officials.Around Tk 203 crore was spent on the excavation project, undertaken by a Chinese company based on a 2018 three-dimensional geological survey that found gas deposits in the Sylhet gas field.