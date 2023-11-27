72 AL MPs fail to secure party tickets for upcoming nat'l polls

Some 72 lawmakers from the ruling party were unsuccessful in securing Awami League tickets to participate in the upcoming 12th national election scheduled for January 7.Of the 72 lawmakers who did not get AL nomination, six are from Rangpur division, 10 from Rajshahi division, 11 from Khulna division, three from Barishal division, 16 from Dhaka division, nine from Mymensingh division, seven from Sylhet division and 10 from Chattogram division.Among those denied nominations are labour affairs state minister Begum Monnujan Sufian, cultural affairs state minister KM Khalid, primary and mass education affairs state minister Zakir Hossain, former state minister Murad Hasan, engineer Mosharraf Hossain, HN Ashiqur Rahman, Habibe Millat, Saifuzzaman Shekhar, Pankaj Debnath, Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Noor Mohammad, Haji Selim, Md Sadeque Khan and Nazim Uddin Ahmed.In Dhaka division, AL dropped 16 current party lawmakers.The party picked Md Kamrul Hasan Khan for Tangail-3 instead of Ataur Rahman Khan, Md Mazharaul Islam Talukdar for Tangail-4 instead of Mohammad Hasan Imam Khan, Md Mamun Ur Rashid for Tangail-5 instead of Md Sanowar Hossain, Anupam Shahjada Joy for Tangail-8 in lieu of Md Joaherul Islam, a retired additional deputy inspector general of police who investigated numerous high profile cases including Sheikh Mujibur Rahman assassination, August 21 grenade attack and BDR Mutiny Abdul Kahar Akand for Kishoreganj-2 instead of former inspector general of police Nur Mohammad, Md Abdus Salam for Manikganj-1 instead of former cricketer AM Naimur Rahman, Harunur Rashid Munna for Dhaka-5 instead of Md Kazi Monirul Islam, Mohammad Solaiman Salim for Dhaka-7 instead of his father Haji Md Salim, actor Ferdous Ahmed for Dhaka-10 instead of Md Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Wakil Uddin for Dhaka-11 instead of A K M Rahmatullah, AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak for Dhaka-13 in lieu of Md Sadek Khan, Bangladesh Awami Juba League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil for Dhaka-14 instead of Aga Khan Mintu, Rumana Ali for Gazipur-3 in lieu of Mohammed Ikbal Hossain, Fazle Rabbi Khan for Narsingdi-3 instead of Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan Mohan, AL presidium member Abdur Rahman for Faridpur-1 in lieu of Manjur Hossain and Shamim Haque for Faridpur-3 instead of former minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain.In Rangpur division, AL changed six AL lawmakers from different districts.Of them, the party picked Md Nuruzzaman Bhuiyan for Panchagarh-1 instead of lawmaker Md Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan, Md Mazharul Islam for Thakurgaon-2 instead of Md Dabirul Islam, Rasheq Rahman for Rangpur-5 instead of HN Ashequr Rahman, Somendra Prashad Pandey for Kurigram-3 instead of M A Matin, Md Biplab Hasan for Kurigram-4 instead of Md Zakir Hossain and former prime minister's principal secretary Md Abul Kalam Azad for Gaibandha-4 in lieu of Md Monowar Hossain Chowdhury.In Rajshahi division, the party dropped the names of 10 lawmakers from the candidate list.The party picked Md Majibur Rahman Majnu for Bogura-5 constituency instead of incumbent lawmaker Md Habibar Rahman, Sorendra Nath Chakrbarty for Naogaon-3 instead of Mohammad Salim Uddin Tarafdar, Md Nahid Morshed for Naogaon-4 instead of Md Emad Uddin Pk, Mohamamd Assaduzzaman Asad for Rajshahi-3 instead of Md Ayeen Uddin, Md Abul Kalam Azad for Rajshahi-4 instead of Enamul Haque, Md Abdul Wadud for Rajshahi-5 in lieu of Md Monsur Rahaman, Mst Jannat Ara Henry for Sirajganj-2 instead of Md Habibe Millat, Md Shafiqul Islam for Sirajganj-4 instead of Tanveer Imam, Chayan Islam for Sirajganj-6 instead of Merina Jahan and Galibur Rahman Sharif for Pabna-4 instead of lawmaker Md Nuruzzaman Biswas.In Khulna division, AL picked Bangladeshi cricketer and world's top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for Magura 1 instead of the ruling party lawmaker Md Shifuzzaman, also a former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's assistant personal secretary.10 others new party candidates for Khulna division are like Md Abu Saleh Nazmul Haque for Meherpur-2 instead of incumbent lawmaker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman, Md Salahuddin Miaji for Jhenaidah-3 in lieu of Md Shafiqul Azam Khan, Md Tauhiduzzaman for Jashore-2 instead of Md Nasir Uddin, Enamul Haque Babul for Jashore-4 in lieu of Ranajit Kumar Roy, former Bangladesh Chhatra League president HM Badiuzzaman Sohag for Bagerhat-4 instead of Md Amirul Alam Milon, Nani Gopal Mondal for Khulna-1 instead of Panchanan Biswas, AL organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain for Khulna-3 instead of Monnuzan Sufian, Md Rashiduzzaman Morol for Khulna-6 instead of Md Akhteruzzaman, Md Asaduzzaman Babu for Satkhira-2 instead of Mir Mushtaque Ahmed Robi and SM Ataul Hoque for Satkhira-4 instead of SM Jaglul Hayder.In Barishal division, AL changed three incumbent party lawmakers, including Sultana Nadira for Barguna-2 instead of Showkat Hasanur Rahman, Talukdar Md Younus for Barishal-2 instead of Md Shah E Alam and AL international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed instead of Pankaj Nath.In Mymensingh division, AL picked Nur Mohammad for Jamalpur-1 instead of Abul Kalam Azad, Md Mahbubur Rahman for Jamalpur-4 instead of former state minister for information and broadcasting Md Murad Hasan, Md Abul Kalam Azad for Jamalpur-5 in lieu of Md Mozaffar Hossain, ADM Shahidul Islam for Sherpur-3 instead of AKM Fazlul Haque, Nilufar Anjum for Mymensingh-3 in lieu of Nazim Uddin Ahmed, Md Abdul Hai Akand for Mymensingh-5 instead of state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid, Adbus Salam for Mymensingh-9 in lieu of Anwarul Abedin Khan, Mostaq Ahmed Ruhi for Netrokona-1 instead of Manu Majumdar and AL organising secretary Ahmed Hossain for Netrokona -5 in lieu of Waresat Hussain Belal.However, two MPs opted not to seek the party's nomination, making way for their sons to enter the political arena.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed the names of AL candidates for 298 constituencies on Sunday afternoon, leaving out contenders for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5.In the outgoing 11th parliament, AL had 262 lawmakers out of the 300 directly elected MPs.The remaining seats were distributed among Jatiya Party (23), Bangladesh Workers Party (3), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasad (3), Gonoforum (2), Bikalpadhara Bangladesh (2), Jatiya Party-JP (1), Bangladesh Tarikat Federation (1), and three independent MPs.