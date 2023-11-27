Ambassador to USA on a sanctioned leave: Foreign Secy

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran is on a sanctioned leave, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said."Ambassador Muhammad Imran is on home leave and he will return to Washington well ahead of the next national election," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Sunday.Quoting a Bangla newspaper, a journalist asked about Imran's whereabouts. However, the newspaper said Ambassador Imran went on leave for an indefinite period."All ambassadors are entitled to enjoy different kinds of leave including home leave, medical leave or emergency leave. Or it can be for rejuvenating in a third place after, for example, one year of hard work," the Foreign Secretary said while talking to reporters."After two years we are entitled to take leave. He took less than a month's sanctioned leave. It was an old application that we just approved now. He will join even before the election," he added.