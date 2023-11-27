Mashrafe, Shakib get AL tickets

Shakib Al Hasan collected Awami League nomination forms for the three constituencies --Magura 1, Magura 2 and Dhaka 10.





Ruling Awami League picked up former and current captains of the Bangladesh cricket team --Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shakib Al Hasan -- on Sunday to contest the 12th National Parliament Election.Former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza got nomination again for his seat of Narail-2 constituency, ahead of 23 other AL nomination seekers for the seat.The world famous all-rounder cum captain of national cricket team Shakib Al Hasan got the ruling Awami League nomination for the first time to contest in the 12th National Parliament Election from Magura-1 constituency.Captain Shakib Al Hasan and former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, went to Ganabhaban Sunday morning, where Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanged views with the party's nomination form collectors from all over the country for the 12th National Parliamentary Election.The ruling Awami League has sold a total of 3362 nomination forms for the boat symbol ( Awami League's electoral symbol) among the nomination seekers of the national elections slated for January 7. �UNB