78.64pc pass HSC, equivalent exams this year

The average combined pass rate in 11 education board of the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations stood at 78.64 per cent in the results of the 2023, which is 7.3 per cent lower than previous year.In 2022, the combined pass rate was 85.95 per cent, according to the HSC and equivalent examinations result.A total of 92,595 examinees secured Grade Point Average 5 this year. The figure declined from 176,282 in 2022.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially published the results virtually from her office and Education Minister Dipu Moni later addressed a press briefing at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on the results on Sunday.This year, girls have outshone boys once again in the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations in 2023.The pass rate of the female examinees this year is 80.57 per cent while the pass rate of boys is 76.76 per cent.In the results of 2022, the pass rate of girls was 87.48 per cent and that of the boys was 84.53 per cent.This year, 49,365 girls secured GPA 5 while 43,230 boys got GPA 5 while in the past year, 95,721 girls and 80,561 boys secured GPA 5.On the other hand, not a single examinee from 42 educational institutions across Bangladesh passed in this year's HSC and equivalent examinations.All the students, on the other hand, passed from 953 educational institutions.Earlier in the morning on Sunday, Dipu Moni handed over the combined result statistics of all 11 education boards to the Prime Minister at the Ganabhaban.Later, the chairmen of the nine general education boards, Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and Bangladesh Technical Education Board handed over the result statistics of their respective boards.This year a total of 1,374,488 students sat for HSC and equivalent exams from August 17 to September 25. Of them, 698,135 are boys and 676,353 girls.