Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:58 AM
FF Faruk Ahmed Murder

HC orders ex-mayor Mukti to surrender before lower court by 48 hours

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday cancelled its earlier order that granted bail to former Tangail municipality mayor Shahidur Rahman Khan Mukti, an accused in the killing of Freedom Fighter Faruk Ahmed.

The HC bench also ordered him to surrender before the lower court concerned within 48 hours as Shahidur obtained bail through 'forgery' in connection with a the Freedom Fighter Faruk Ahmed killing case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader came up with the order after the allegation of taking bail through forgery, the news of which was published online and in newspapers.

Shahidur surrendered to the Tangail court on December 3, 2020, and  landed in jail.

Earlier, his elder brother Amanur Rahman Khan Rana, MP, was sent to jail after his surrender before a lower court in September 18, 2018. He was later freed on bail on July 9, 2019 after remaining in jail for 34 months.

The two other accused brothers of the family-Jahidur Rahman Khan Kakon and Saniyat Khan Bappa- are still on the run.




