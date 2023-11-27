Comments on BD by other countries unwarranted: FS

Bangladesh has described the recent comments and counter comments made by Russia and the United States on Bangladesh as "unwarranted.""Look, I don't want to comment on that. We can talk about what is not happening in Bangladesh. What the third or fourth country are discussing among them, .... what should I say - it can be said unwarranted," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.The foreign secretary made the remarks when reporters drew his attention regarding the recent comments by the two big countries.Maria Zakharova, during a weekly briefing on November 22, said that Russia has spoken repeatedly about the attempts by the United States and its allies to influence the internal political process in Bangladesh, ostensibly under the banner of ensuring "transparency and inclusiveness" in the upcoming parliamentary election.Information has come to light regarding a meeting at the end of October between US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and a high-ranking representative of the local opposition, according to the Russian side.They reportedly discussed plans to organise mass anti-government protests in the country during the meeting, the Russian side said.In reply, the United States said it is aware of Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's "deliberate mischaracterization" of US foreign policy and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas' meetings."The United States does not support any political party in Bangladesh. Nor does the United States favor one political party over another," a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday (November 25, 2023).The US State Department reiterated that they want what the Bangladeshi people want: free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner. �UNB