Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Comments on BD by other countries unwarranted: FS

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Bangladesh has described the recent comments and counter comments made by Russia and the United States on Bangladesh as "unwarranted."

"Look, I don't want to comment on that. We can talk about what is not happening in Bangladesh. What the third or fourth country are discussing among them, .... what should I say - it can be said unwarranted," said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

The foreign secretary made the remarks when reporters drew his attention regarding the recent comments by the two big countries.

Maria Zakharova, during a weekly briefing on November 22, said that Russia has spoken repeatedly about the attempts by the United States and its allies to influence the internal political process in Bangladesh, ostensibly under the banner of ensuring "transparency and inclusiveness" in the upcoming parliamentary election.

Information has come to light regarding a meeting at the end of October between US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and a high-ranking representative of the local opposition, according to the Russian side.

They reportedly discussed plans to organise mass anti-government protests in the country during the meeting, the Russian side said.

In reply, the United States said it is aware of Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova's "deliberate mischaracterization" of US foreign policy and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas' meetings.

"The United States does not support any political party in Bangladesh. Nor does the United States favor one political party over another," a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday (November 25, 2023).

The US State Department reiterated that they want what the Bangladeshi people want: free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


HC orders ex-mayor Mukti to surrender before lower court by 48 hours
Comments on BD by other countries unwarranted: FS
AL nominates 9 new faces in Dhaka constituencies
Train movement on Bhairab-M'singh route suspended
GD filed as IU BCL president's audio clips goes viral
Construction works to be completed by June 2024: Sujan
232 platoons of BGB deployed countrywide
Large-scale damage reported to crops in Chandpur


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft