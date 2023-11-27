Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 November, 2023, 7:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

AL nominates 9 new faces in Dhaka constituencies

Published : Monday, 27 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

The ruling Awami League has introduced new candidates for nine out of 20 constituencies in Dhaka for the 12th national election.

The party's general secretary, Obaidul Quader, announced the names of the candidates for 298 constituencies out of 300 at a press conference held at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Sunday afternoon. Quader said that the list of candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5 constituencies will be announced later.

The new candidates include Sanjida Khanam for Dhaka-4, Harunur Rashid Munna for Dhaka-5, Sayeed Khokon for Dhaka-6, Solaiman Salim for Dhaka-7, AFM Bahauddin Nasim for Dhaka-8, Ferdous Ahmed for Dhaka-10, Md. Wakil Uddin for Dhaka-11, Jahangir Kabir Nanak for Dhaka-13, and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil for Dhaka-14.

The other candidates for Dhaka constituencies are: Salman F Rahman (Dhaka-1), Kamrul Islam (Dhaka-2), Nasrul Hamid (Dhaka-3), Saber Hossain Chowdhury (Dhaka-9), Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal (Dhaka-12), Kamal Ahmed Majumdar (Dhaka-15), Elias Uddin Mollah (Dhaka-16), Mohammad A Arafat (Dhaka-17), Habib Hasan (Dhaka-18), Dr Enamur Rahman (Dhaka-19), and Benzir Ahmed (Dhaka-20).    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


HC orders ex-mayor Mukti to surrender before lower court by 48 hours
Comments on BD by other countries unwarranted: FS
AL nominates 9 new faces in Dhaka constituencies
Train movement on Bhairab-M'singh route suspended
GD filed as IU BCL president's audio clips goes viral
Construction works to be completed by June 2024: Sujan
232 platoons of BGB deployed countrywide
Large-scale damage reported to crops in Chandpur


Latest News
RAB arrests 739 for sabotage, violence since Oct 28
India’s LGBTQ+ community holds pride march, raises concerns over country’s restrictive laws
Grand Finale of BGMEA Cup 2023 on Dec 1
24 women get AL nomination for JS election
AFC Cup: Bashundhara Kings to play Maziya SRC on Monday aiming to stay top
India goes against Bangladeshis by supporting Awami League: Rizvi
Pope Francis says he has lung inflammation but will go to Dubai this week for climate conference
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land in West Bank
JaPa hopes EC will keep its word on holding a participatory election
Delhi Capitals release Mustafizur from contract
Most Read News
HSC, equivalent pass rate 78.64pc
Cyclone 'Michaung' brewing over Bay of Bengal
Shakib, Mashrafe get Awami League nomination
HSC results: Barisal board secures top position
No scope to spare arsonists: PM
3 state ministers, 5 dozens MPs didn't get AL nomination
Those who get Awami League nomination
Three celebrities get AL nomination
7th blockade: 230 BGB platoons deployed across country
Pass rate, GPA-5 decrease in Sylhet board
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft