AL nominates 9 new faces in Dhaka constituencies

The ruling Awami League has introduced new candidates for nine out of 20 constituencies in Dhaka for the 12th national election.The party's general secretary, Obaidul Quader, announced the names of the candidates for 298 constituencies out of 300 at a press conference held at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Sunday afternoon. Quader said that the list of candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5 constituencies will be announced later.The new candidates include Sanjida Khanam for Dhaka-4, Harunur Rashid Munna for Dhaka-5, Sayeed Khokon for Dhaka-6, Solaiman Salim for Dhaka-7, AFM Bahauddin Nasim for Dhaka-8, Ferdous Ahmed for Dhaka-10, Md. Wakil Uddin for Dhaka-11, Jahangir Kabir Nanak for Dhaka-13, and Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil for Dhaka-14.The other candidates for Dhaka constituencies are: Salman F Rahman (Dhaka-1), Kamrul Islam (Dhaka-2), Nasrul Hamid (Dhaka-3), Saber Hossain Chowdhury (Dhaka-9), Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal (Dhaka-12), Kamal Ahmed Majumdar (Dhaka-15), Elias Uddin Mollah (Dhaka-16), Mohammad A Arafat (Dhaka-17), Habib Hasan (Dhaka-18), Dr Enamur Rahman (Dhaka-19), and Benzir Ahmed (Dhaka-20). �UNB