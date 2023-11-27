42 edn institutions see zero pass rate in HSC, equivalent exams

Not a single student passed from 42 educational institutions across the country in the 2023 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, according to the results published on Sunday.However, the pass rate has decreased slightly this year compared to last year. The number of educational institutions with zero per cent pass rate last year was 50.Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the result summary to the Prime Minister earlier on Sunday morning.The combined pass rate - across 11 education boards - of the 2023 HSC and equivalent exams is 78.64 per cent.This marks a 7.31 per cent drop compared to 2022's combined pass rate of 85.95 per cent. A total of 10,67,852 candidates passed the exams in all the education boards.The pass rate of HSC examination in nine general education boards stands at 75.9 per cent. Among the nine education boards, the pass rate in Dhaka Board stands at 79.44 per cent. The pass rate in Chattogram Board is 74.45 per cent while for Rajshahi Board the pass rate stands at 78.46 per cent.Meanwhile, 73.4 per cent students passed in Sylhet Board. The pass rate is 80.65 per cent in Barishal, 75.39 per cent in Cumilla, 70.44 per cent in Mymensingh, 70.44 per cent in Dinajpur, and 69.88 per cent in Jashore boards. �UNB