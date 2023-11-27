Another 48-hour blockade called by BNP, like-minded parties underway

Yet another 48-hour nationwide blockade of road, rail and waterway, called by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties began on Sunday morning amid fear of violence.The latest blockade started from 6:00am on Sunday and will end at 6:00am on Tuesday.The opposition parties have already observed blockades in six phases to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit power and hold the next general election under a non-partisan administration.The blockades have been marked by incidents of arson attacks and violence with poor public response to the street programme.As with the previous blockades, the presence of law enforcers at several points of Dhaka is high. The number of public transport on Dhaka roads is adequate on Sunday and people were seen heading to their destinations despite heightened tension and fear of violence.Rickshaws are dominating Dhaka streets while some private vehicles are also seen plying the streets. �UNB