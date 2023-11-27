BNP Chair adviser Dhali remanded

A Dhaka on Sunday placed Ataur Rahaman Dhali, adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, on a three-day remand in a case filed over arson attack in the city's Mohammadpur area on October 29.Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.Sub Inspector Anik Bhakta of Mohammadpur police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand for questioning.Earlier, on November 22, police arrested Ataur Rahman Dhali from the city's Bosila area.Two separate cases have been filed at Mohammadpur Police Station against him on October 29.